Descalso (shoulder) is available as a reserve Monday against the Red Sox, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Descalso's availability for Opening Day had been in some doubt, as he's been out with a sore left shoulder since mid-March. Ian Happ being optioned to Triple-A Iowa likely indicates that the Cubs are confident in Descalso's readiness, so assuming that he suffers no setbacks in the next few days, he should be good to go.

