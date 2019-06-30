Descalso is starting at second base and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Descalso has fallen behind Addison Russell and David Bote in the pecking order at second base, which isn't surprising given his .185/.283/.272 slash line this season. He did post a .789 OPS last year in Arizona, so perhaps he'll be able to improve somewhat on this year's .555 mark, though he'll have to do so in limited playing time.