Descalso left Saturday's game against St. Louis with left ankle soreness, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Descalso suffered the injury while running the bases in the first inning. It's not yet clear how much time he's expected to miss. Ben Zobrist would likely be the primary second baseman if Descalso is forced to miss time, though Addison Russell could be back with the team soon, pushing Javier Baez from short to second.

