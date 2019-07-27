Descalso was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

This helps explain why Descalso hasn't seen any action since Tuesday. The move is retroactive to Wednesday, making the utility man eligible to return in a week should he prove ready. Derek Holland was added to the active roster in a corresponding move. David Bote and Ian Happ should handle utility duties in his absence.