Descalso is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Arizona is starting lefty Robbie Ray, so the lefty Descalso will sit this one out with Ben Zobrist sliding over to second base and Albert Almora entering the lineup in center field. Descalso has been a nice addition for the Cubs with a .314/.386/.451 slash line, nine runs scored and nine RBI through 16 games, and he's established himself as the primary second baseman.