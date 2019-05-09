Descalso (ankle) remains out of the lineup Thursday against the Marlins.

Make it five straight absences from the starting lineup for Descalso, who has been nursing left ankle soreness. He made pinch-hit appearances in each of the last three days, which suggests an IL stint is unlikely. David Bote gets the start at second base in the series finale after Addison Russell got the nod Wednesday.

