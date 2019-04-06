Descalso went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 13-10 loss to the Brewers.

While the homer was his first of the year, Descalso is off to a fine start at the plate, going 8-for-16 while starting three of the Cubs' first seven games. After setting career highs in home runs (13) and RBI (57) in 2018, the veteran utility player should again feature prominently in Joe Maddon's mix-and-match lineups.