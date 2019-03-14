Descalso (shoulder) is not a lock to be ready for Opening Day, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

President of baseball operations Theo Epstein said it's an injury that Descalso could be fully recovered from by the start of the season, but that it is too early to say that definitively. He is slated to be a super utility player this year, likely getting most of his starts at second base.

