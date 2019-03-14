Cubs' Daniel Descalso: Questionable for Opening Day
Descalso (shoulder) is not a lock to be ready for Opening Day, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
President of baseball operations Theo Epstein said it's an injury that Descalso could be fully recovered from by the start of the season, but that it is too early to say that definitively. He is slated to be a super utility player this year, likely getting most of his starts at second base.
More News
-
Cubs' Daniel Descalso: Slowed by sore shoulder•
-
Cubs' Daniel Descalso: Will play lots of second base early•
-
Cubs' Daniel Descalso: Reaches deal with Cubs•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Scores three runs in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Out against Kershaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Out against lefty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
Just because the top prospects won't be starting the season in the majors doesn't mean Vladimir...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are underrated
Looking for value on Draft Day? If average draft position is any indication, these 12 names...
-
Players we love, spring surprises
Scott White, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer expound on the players they love for 2019, spring...
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...