Descalso went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Marlins.

Descalso had a nice game from the leadoff spot, and the 32-year-old is now sporting an impressive .341 average and .901 OPS. It seems like the veteran has become the regular second baseman for the Cubs, though he could still sit on occasion against left-handed pitchers.