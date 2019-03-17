Cubs' Daniel Descalso: Resumes baseball activities
Descalso (shoulder) went through some baseball work Sunday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Descalso said he shoulder felt good afterwards. Assuming everything checks out in the coming days, the veteran utility man is hoping to resuming swinging a bat Tuesday. It's still unclear if Descalso will have enough time to get ready before the start of the season.
