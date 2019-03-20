Cubs' Daniel Descalso: Resumes swinging
Descalso (shoulder) took a few swings Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Descalso continues to slowly work his way back from a shoulder issue that has bothered him throughout spring. According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, the veteran utility man felt no issues Tuesday and plans to do some more hitting Wednesday. Descalso still hasn't been ruled out for Opening Day.
