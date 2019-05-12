Descalso (ankle) is starting at second base and batting seventh Sunday night against the Brewers.

Descalso has been held out of the starting lineup since tweaking his left ankle last weekend, though he did appear as a pinch hitter in all but one of the seven games since the injury. The veteran infielder is mired in slump over his last 14 games with a .114/.200/.205 slash line in 44 at-bats.