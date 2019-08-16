Descalso (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Descalso has been on the 10-day injured list since July 27 with a left ankle sprain, but he now appears to be ready to resume live game action. It's unclear whether a spot on the major-league roster will be available for him when healthy since Addison Russell, Ian Happ and Tony Kemp are all available to play alongside Javier Baez in the middle infield.

