Cubs' Daniel Descalso: Sits again Friday
Descalso (ankle) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.
Descalso remains out of the starting lineup for the sixth straight contest wil left ankle soreness, though he has been utilized as a pinch hitter in each of the past four games. Addison Russell receives the starting nod at second base Friday, batting eighth.
