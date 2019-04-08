Cubs' Daniel Descalso: Starting again Monday
Descalso is starting at second base and batting seventh in Monday's game against the Pirates.
After starting just twice in the Cubs' first six games of the season, Descalso will now be making his fourth straight start as he seems to be moving into an everyday role with Ben Zobrist seeing more time in the outfield. Descalso is worth keeping an eye on while he's getting this much playing time, though he could hit the bench when a lefty is on the mound for the opponent.
