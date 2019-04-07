Descalso will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

The Cubs are moving some players around in their outfield, with Albert Almora headed to the bench, Jason Heyward starting in center and Ben Zobrist starting in right. That opens up second base for Descalso and offers a matchup against Milwaukee righty Zach Davies. In a small sample size of seven plate appearances against righties this season, Descalso sports a 1.548 OPS.