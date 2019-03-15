Cubs' Daniel Descalso: Still shut down
Descalso (shoulder) said Friday he has yet to be cleared for baseball activities, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Descalsco also said he was hoping to test his left shoulder in a few days with "range of motion activities," so an imminent return to action appears off the table. The 32-year-old still has no timetable for his return as his status for Opening Day is in jeopardy.
