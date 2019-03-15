Descalso (shoulder) said Friday he has yet to be cleared for baseball activities, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Descalsco also said he was hoping to test his left shoulder in a few days with "range of motion activities," so an imminent return to action appears off the table. The 32-year-old still has no timetable for his return as his status for Opening Day is in jeopardy.

