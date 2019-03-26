Descalso (shoulder) went 0-for-1 with a strikeout in Monday's exhibition against the Red Sox.

As expected, Descalso was used off the bench during Monday's contest, although he struck out with two runners on base. He should be ready to go for Opening Day upon returning to game action.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...