Cubs' Daniel Descalso: Struggles continue Thursday
Descalso went 0-for-2 with a walk in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Rockies and is now batting .194 this season.
At the end of April, Descalso was slashing a respectable .263/.349/.408, but the wheels have come off since then. From May 1 onward, the veteran is hitting just .107/.203/.143, with more strikeouts (18) than hits and walks combined (13). As a result, David Bote and Addison Russell have both seemingly leapfrogged Descalso in the second base pecking order, which has great reduced the latter's fantasy value.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...