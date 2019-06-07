Descalso went 0-for-2 with a walk in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Rockies and is now batting .194 this season.

At the end of April, Descalso was slashing a respectable .263/.349/.408, but the wheels have come off since then. From May 1 onward, the veteran is hitting just .107/.203/.143, with more strikeouts (18) than hits and walks combined (13). As a result, David Bote and Addison Russell have both seemingly leapfrogged Descalso in the second base pecking order, which has great reduced the latter's fantasy value.