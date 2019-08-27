Cubs' Daniel Descalso: Struggling on rehab assignment
Descalso (ankle) is 2-for-17 with two home runs through seven rehab games with Triple-A Iowa.
He started well with Iowa, homering in his first two games, but Descalso went without a hit last week (0-for-14, six strikeouts). The 32-year-old has really struggled with the major-league team this season, slashing .181/.283/.263, and the Cubs probably aren't in a big hurry to bring him off the injured list. Descalso will likely play a minimal role down the stretch.
