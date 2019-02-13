Descalso will be a primary option at second base early in the season, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

With Addison Russell suspended for all of April, Javier Baez will slide over to shortstop, leaving an opening at second base. Manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday, "It's congested. We've got to play through camp and see how it plays out." Descalso looks to be the primary beneficiary, but Ben Zobrist should start frequently at second as well when not needed in the outfield.