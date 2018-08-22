Murphy will lead off and man second base during his Cubs debut against the Tigers on Wednesday.

Manager Joe Maddon will place Murphy right into the thick of the action after the second baseman was dealt to Chicago from Washington on Tuesday. Across 56 games with the Nationals this year, he hit first just once while mainly serving in the six-or-seven hole for his former club. Since the start of August, he's slashed .347/.373/.490 with two home runs and four RBI. Javier Baez will man shortstop for Wednesday's outing.