Murphy went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the White Sox.

Murphy led off the game with a home run, but the Cubs would lose 10-4 in the series opener. The 33-year-old second baseman is batting .293 with a .794 OPS along with 12 home runs and 39 RBI with nine games remaining in the regular season for Chicago.

