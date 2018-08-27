Murphy went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Sunday's 9-0 win over the Reds.

Murphy continued his hot start with the Cubs, as he's collected hits in all five games he's played with his new team so far, and the 33-year-old infielder has four multi-hit efforts in that span. Murphy also looks like the new leadoff hitter in town, which should give him plenty of opportunities to score runs the rest of the way.