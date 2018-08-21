Cubs' Daniel Murphy: Dealt to Cubs
Murphy was traded from the Nationals to the Cubs on Tuesday for Andruw Monasterio and cash or a player to be named later, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
It was reported Monday that Murphy had been claimed by an unidentified team, and the Cubs certainly make some sense, given Kris Bryant's shoulder injury. Murphy, who will be a free agent after the season, is hitting .340/.370/.534 since the All-Star break. He has primarily played second base and first base in recent seasons, so perhaps the Cubs will deploy him at second base and ask Javier Baez to play third base while Bryant is out. Addison Russell is also dealing with an injury to his left middle finger, so if he were placed on the disabled list, Baez would play shortstop while Murphy manned the keystone. Given the Cubs' infield depth, Murphy will likely see his playing time tick down somewhat, but he should still be in the lineup more often than not.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Could be traded Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Mashes solo homer•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Three more hits Thursday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Grabs three hits•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Turns in multi-hit performance•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Gets Game 2 breather Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...