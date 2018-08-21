Cubs' Daniel Murphy: Dealt to Cubs

Murphy was traded from the Nationals to the Cubs on Tuesday for Andruw Monasterio and cash or a player to be named later, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

It was reported Monday that Murphy had been claimed by an unidentified team, and the Cubs certainly make some sense, given Kris Bryant's shoulder injury. Murphy, who will be a free agent after the season, is hitting .340/.370/.534 since the All-Star break. He has primarily played second base and first base in recent seasons, so perhaps the Cubs will deploy him at second base and ask Javier Baez to play third base while Bryant is out. Addison Russell is also dealing with an injury to his left middle finger, so if he were placed on the disabled list, Baez would play shortstop while Murphy manned the keystone. Given the Cubs' infield depth, Murphy will likely see his playing time tick down somewhat, but he should still be in the lineup more often than not.