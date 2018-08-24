Murphy went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday's win over the Reds.

Murphy has now played two games for the Cubs, and he's batted leadoff in both contests, which gives some idea of how manager Joe Maddon envisions using the 33-year-old. Batting atop a strong Chicago lineup should make Murphy a strong source of runs the rest of the season. In his two games with the Cubs, Murphy is 4-for-10 with two runs scored and an RBI.

