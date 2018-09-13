Cubs' Daniel Murphy: Hits third vs. Nats
Murphy will bat third in the order and start at second base against Washington on Thursday.
Following a hot start with the Cubs that saw Murphy go 11-for-27 (.407 average) with two home runs and five RBI in his first five games, he's slashed just .180/.196/.320 since dating back to Aug. 28. He failed to collect a hit against the Brewers in three games this week, so manager Joe Maddon will try and move his lineup around to get Murphy and the rest of the team going. Anthony Rizzo will leadoff in his place.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...