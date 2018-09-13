Murphy will bat third in the order and start at second base against Washington on Thursday.

Following a hot start with the Cubs that saw Murphy go 11-for-27 (.407 average) with two home runs and five RBI in his first five games, he's slashed just .180/.196/.320 since dating back to Aug. 28. He failed to collect a hit against the Brewers in three games this week, so manager Joe Maddon will try and move his lineup around to get Murphy and the rest of the team going. Anthony Rizzo will leadoff in his place.