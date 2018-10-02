Murphy is starting at second base and hitting sixth in Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game against the Rockies.

Murphy is hitting just .238 against left-handed pitchers this season -- compared to .319 against righties -- so it's no surprise to see him drop to sixth in the order for Tuesday's must-win game with southpaw Kyle Freeland starting for Colorado. Ben Zobrist, who hitting .333 against southpaws this season, will claim leadoff duties from Murphy in this one.