Murphy is starting at second base and hitting sixth in Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game against the Rockies.

Murphy is hitting just .238 against left-handed pitchers this season -- compared to .319 against righties -- so it's no surprise to see him drop to sixth in the order for Tuesday's must-win game with southpaw Kyle Freeland starting for Colorado. Ben Zobrist, who hitting .333 against southpaws this season, will claim leadoff duties from Murphy in this one.

More News
Our Latest Stories