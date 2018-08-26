Murphy went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's win over the Reds.

Murphy connected for his second home run in as many games when he took Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo deep with a runner on in the second inning. The veteran infielder then drove in another run on a groundout in the seventh. Murphy is off to a hot start with his new team, as he's 7-for-19 over four games with two home runs, five RBI and four runs scored. He's also seemingly established himself as the Cubs' primary leadoff hitter, which should lead to solid run production with a strong lineup around him.