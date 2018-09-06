Cubs' Daniel Murphy: Launches home run in win
Murphy went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Brewers.
Murphy continued to hit well in his new uniform, as he's now batting .316 in 13 games with the Cubs, to go along with four home runs, seven RBI and 10 runs scored. With his spot atop a strong Chicago lineup, the 33-year-old infielder should be a strong fantasy contributor the rest of the way.
