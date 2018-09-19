Cubs' Daniel Murphy: Smashes 11th home run
Murphy went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk, three runs scored and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Murphy reached base three times and came around to score all three, including on his two-run homer in the second inning. The 33-year-old is hitting just .220 since the start of September, but he's slashing .288/.331/.448 on the year with 11 homers and 38 RBI.
