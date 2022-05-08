Norris (0-2) gave up three runs across 1.1 innings to take the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. He allowed no hits and three walks, while striking out one.

Norris didn't allow any hits, but Los Angeles still found a way to get to him. The lefty started the second inning with three straight walks before recording a strikeout. Norris then left the game, and Keegan Thompson proceeded to walk in a run before allowing three more Dodgers to cross the plate on a bases-clearing double. Norris hasn't been particularly effective this year with an 8.59 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 7.1 innings. He made the spot start Saturday but should shift back into a relief role moving forward.