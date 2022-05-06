Norris will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 28-year-old has given up four earned runs over six innings out of the bullpen this season, though he's allowed only five hits and has a strong 8:1 K:BB. The doubleheader is a result of a postponement Friday, and Norris will start a bullpen game in the nightcap while Drew Smyly (personal) starts Game 1.