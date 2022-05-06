Norris will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The 28-year-old has given up four earned runs over six innings out of the bullpen this season, though he's allowed only five hits and has a strong 8:1 K:BB. The doubleheader is a result of a postponement Friday, and Norris will start a bullpen game in the nightcap while Drew Smyly (personal) starts Game 1.
More News
-
Cubs' Daniel Norris: Signs on with Cubs•
-
Brewers' Daniel Norris: Overcomes minor hand injury•
-
Brewers' Daniel Norris: Dealing with cut on throwing hand•
-
Brewers' Daniel Norris: Picks up first win with Brewers•
-
Brewers' Daniel Norris: Brought in by Brewers•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Earns first save•