The Cubs placed Palencia on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder stiffness, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Palencia was touched up for three runs over an inning of work in Monday's loss to the Padres and finds himself on the IL a day later. It's not clear at this point how long he might be sidelined. Keegan Thompson will absorb Palencia's spot in the Cubs' bullpen.