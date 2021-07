Palencia and Greg Deichmann were traded from the Athletics to the Cubs on Monday in exchange for Andrew Chafin, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to Montemurro, Palencia has hit triple digits on the radar gun, though he's yet to play above Low-A. He's accrued a 6.91 ERA with a 14:6 K:BB across 14.1 frames at Low-A Stockton in 2021.