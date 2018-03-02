Hultzen signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Hultzen has not pitched since undergoing shoulder surgery in July of 2016 and has logged only 10 professional innings since the 2013 season. The 2011 second-overall pick has a long road ahead if he is going to make his major-league debut in 2018, and his performance in the Cubs' minor-league spring training should provide a decent idea if that debut is a realistic possibility.