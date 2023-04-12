Cubs manager David Ross told reporters after Tuesday's win that Swanson (side) was dealing with cramping before the exit, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ross also noted that Swanson was at the hospital for all of Tuesday's game with his wife Mallory Swanson, a member of the United States Woman's Soccer Team who tore the patella tendon in her knee. The shortstop was removed after going 4-for-4 to start the game, and while he may miss Wednesday's game as a precaution, it does appear he's avoided a significant injury.