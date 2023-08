Swanson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 16-6 win over the Reds.

Swanson also struck out three times, but that can be overlooked because he's now gone deep in three straight games, including hitting two long balls Tuesday. The shortstop got off to a relatively slow start in the power department with the Cubs, but he now has 16 home runs on the season and could match or exceed the 25 bombs he tallied a year ago with Atlanta.