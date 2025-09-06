Swanson went 1-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and a stolen base in Friday's 11-5 win over the Nationals.

Swanson now has four home runs in his last eight games and 22 for the season. That puts him five behind his career high of 27 long balls, which he recorded back in 2021 while playing for Atlanta. Swanson is also up to 70 RBI on the year, though he has some work to do to match his career best of 96 RBI. The Chicago shortstop has tacked on 12 stolen bases in 2025, giving him double figures in homers and steals for the fifth time in his career.