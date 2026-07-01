Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Launches three more homers in rout

Swanson went 3-for-5 with three home runs, an additional run scored and eight total RBI in Wednesday's 23-3 win over the Padres.

Swanson is rapidly putting his early season struggles behind him with an impressive power surge in recent weeks. The shortstop went deep twice Tuesday, and he now has three multi-homer performances and six long balls overall across his last 10 games. Swanson set a new career high with his three home runs Wednesday, which pushed him up to 16 for the year. Fantasy managers who stuck with the scuffling veteran have been rewarded in a big way the past handful of contests, and it looks like Swanson can be counted on to produce good stats the rest of the way.