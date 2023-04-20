Swanson went 0-for-2 but drew three walks and scored three runs in Wednesday's 12-2 win over the Athletics.

Swanson showed a good eye at the plate and parlayed that into an effective day. He's been a good tablesetter for the Cubs, as he now has 15 runs scored in 16 games. Swanson scored a career-high 99 runs last season with Atlanta, and at this rate, he looks primed to surpass that figure if he stays healthy. The shortstop is also batting a career-best .333.