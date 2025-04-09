Swanson went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-6 win over Texas.

Swanson first cracked a solo homer off Rangers left-hander Patrick Corbin to get the Cubs on the board in the second inning. The veteran shortstop then put Chicago in front 4-3 with a sacrifice fly in the fourth frame, and he gave the club an 8-6 lead with a two-run single in the eighth. Although Swanson is batting just .226 over 53 at-bats, he's already up to four big flies, 11 RBI, nine runs scored and two steals in 14 outings.