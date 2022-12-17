Swanson agreed to a deal with the Cubs on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Swanson will receive $177 million over seven years and will also get a full no-trade clause. He moves to the midwest after spending his first seven seasons in Atlanta. His last season was his best, as he's coming off a year in which he hit .277/.329/.447, good for a career-high 116. His 18 steals were also a career high, while his 25 homers were just two shy of the 27 he managed the year prior. He'll settle in as the everyday shortstop for the Cubs, pushing Nico Hoerner to second base.