Swanson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Swanson had been in a bit of a funk, as he entered Sunday batting just .135 over his last 10 games. The shortstop did muster three home runs during that stretch, however, and he's been mostly solid in his first season with the Cubs with a .787 OPS overall. Swanson posted a .776 OPS last year with Atlanta, when he also tallied 25 home runs and 96 RBI as part of a potent offensive attack.