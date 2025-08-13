Swanson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays. He also stole a base.

While Chicago struggled to get anything going with only four singles and the one run as a team, Swanson still managed to have a productive night from a fantasy perspective. The shortstop is batting .297 over his last 10 games with two home runs and two stolen bases. On the season, Swanson is slashing .253/.301/.415, and he's chipped in 18 long balls and 10 steals. It's the fifth time in his MLB career that he's reached double figures in both categories.