Swanson went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 14-5 extra-innings loss to the Giants.

Swanson and Kyle Tucker were the only Cubs with multiple hits as a ninth inning rally ultimately ended in defeat. The Chicago shortstop extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which time he's gone 14-for-30 with three home runs, five RBI and 10 runs scored. Swanson was batting just .181 with a .577 OPS before the recent hot streak, but he's now got more respectable .240 and .732 figures, respectively.