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Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Set for IL stint with oblique injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Swanson (oblique) is set be placed on the injured list, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Swanson was removed from Sunday's 11-4 loss to St. Louis in the bottom of the third inning after torquing the left side of his body on a first-pitch swing in his only at-bat of the day. The severity of the oblique injury is currently unknown, and Swanson will undergo an MRI on Monday. The 32-year-old is likely looking at a lengthy absence, and in his absence, Nico Hoerner will likely slide over to shortstop for the time being.

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