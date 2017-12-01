Alvarez signed a major-league deal with the Cubs, Mets Minors' Jacob Resnick reports.

The Rangers designated him for assignment last season, despite the fact that his Triple-A numbers were excellent (2.33 ERA, 31.3 percent strikeout rate), and he limited runs (2.76 ERA) while striking out 17 over 16.1 MLB innings. Of course, his 14 walks over that stretch are concerning, but his stuff is pretty decent from the left side. He works strictly with a fastball (92.4 mph) and slider, which he threw a whopping 61.7 percent of the time in 2017. He should start the season in a low-leverage role.