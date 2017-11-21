Cubs' David Bote: Added to 40-man roster

Bote was added to the Cubs' 40-man roster Monday.

Now that he's on the 40-man roster, Bote will be protected from the Rule 5 draft. Bote had a respectable season at Double-A Tennessee, as he slashed .272/.353/.438 over 127 games. However, the Cubs have a crowded and talented infield, so Bote faces an uphill battle to reach the majors.