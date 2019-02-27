Bote (head) will start at third base and bat second Wednesday in the Cubs' Cactus League game versus the Rangers, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bote had been idle for the past few days after taking a pitch to the head/neck area during an exhibition game Sunday versus the Giants. Fortunately, Bote cleared all concussion tests and was cleared to rejoin the lineup after resuming baseball activities Tuesday without incident. The 25-year-old doesn't have a clear path to an everyday gig heading into Opening Day, but his defensive versatility could be enough to afford him a handful of starts per week.